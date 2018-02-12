Ex-MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested in San Diego, accused of having 20 kg of cocaine, heroin
Jermaine Ong
7:32 AM, Feb 12, 2018
1 hour ago
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested in San Diego on drug charges after he was caught with 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cocaine and heroin.
Yahoo Sports MLB Writer Jeff Passan reported the 46-year-old Loaiza was taken into custody Feb. 9 and is being held on $200,000 bail.
Per Passan, the two-time All-Star is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell and is scheduled to be arraigned in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday.
This is a new one: Esteban Loaiza, drug kingpin.
The second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history was arrested Friday with 20 kilos of heroin or cocaine, according to San Diego police records. He'll be in court Wednesday to face felony drug charges. Details are in pics. pic.twitter.com/312pf21Q4F
From the looks of his Instagram, Esteban Loaiza was in Chicago at SoxFest a few weeks back. His best season came in 2003 with the White Sox, when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and finished second in AL Cy Young voting to the late Roy Halladay. https://t.co/bAicm4VgHe