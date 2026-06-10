Mid-City Go free ride service helps hundreds in City Heights and North Park

CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) — Free rides are available to residents within the City Heights and North Park neighborhoods through a community partnership program that has recently logged more than 10,000 trips.

Jannette Vega relies on Mid-City Go almost every day.

"I use it every day in the mornings and afternoons and when my daughter goes to school," Vega said.

On a recent trip, Vega used the free ride service to go to the grocery store. With five kids, a single grocery run can easily cost her $250. Combined with her other bills, getting around adds up fast.

"It's been really good for me. Aside from the fact that everything is so expensive—rent, food, and so on—and the cost of getting around... well, sometimes we'd come home exhausted after paying for Ubers or the bus," Vega said.

For Vega, Mid-City Go has helped ease some of that financial burden.

"It's really special to me because there are times when I don't have a way to take the bus, so it worked out perfectly for me," Vega said.

Mid-City Go launched in February of last year. Since then, it has served 514 unique riders across more than 10,000 rides, covering more than 14,608 miles. The program has also hired 10 local drivers and reduced CO₂ emissions by approximately 19,000 kg. The average ride taken is 1.48 miles, with 83% of rides originating in City Heights and 78% ending there.

The service is a partnership between City Heights Community Development Corporation and North Park Main Street. It takes riders anywhere within City Heights and North Park at no cost.

San Diego's mid-city neighborhoods, including City Heights and North Park, were historically divided when major highways were constructed through the community in the 1960s and 1970s. Over the years, nonprofits like City Heights CDC have championed policies, plans, and programs aimed at reconnecting those communities, enhancing quality of life, and sustaining economic vitality.

Jesse Ramirez, Director of Urban Planning at City Heights CDC, says the program comes at a critical time.

"We're living in a time where our community is really struggling, so we're happy as an organization to bring this resource," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says Mid-City Go is also meant to reconnect the two communities, which were separated by the construction of the 15 Freeway.

"If you look at the data, it shows that communities that are separated by freeways tend to have negative economic impacts," Ramirez said.

He hopes the program can help reverse that trend.

"We just want folks to have a good quality of life," Ramirez said.

Starting July 1, 2026, Mid-City Go will expand its operating hours to Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The extended hours are funded by grants from San Diego Community Power, Price Philanthropies, and the California Air Resources Board.

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