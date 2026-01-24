New parking fees hurting Balboa Park area businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Less than three weeks after new parking fees were implemented in Balboa Park, nearby businesses are already feeling the financial impact as visitor numbers decline.

The Marketplace Deli in Bankers Hill, located just one block away, has seen a ‘noticeable’ drop in customers since the fees went into effect. Owner David Brown described the situation in the park as reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic's early days.

"The parking is dead in the morning. It's the closest thing I've seen since COVID. That's how quiet the park is," Brown said.

Brown reported that his business has declined between 10 to 15 percent, particularly during morning hours. The decrease includes regular customers who work or volunteer in Balboa Park.

"Especially the customers I have that work in Balboa Park or volunteers there, we're not seeing those customers anymore," Brown said.

The impact extends beyond individual businesses. On Wednesday, the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership reported steep declines in visitors and museum attendance since the parking fees were implemented.

"Our museums are feeling it, our cultural institutions are feeling it," said Jessica York from the Mingei Museum.

Mayor Todd Gloria responded to the concerns, stating that the program will be evaluated based on ‘clear, long-term data.’

For Brown, the uncertainty about the future continues to serve up anxiety about his business operations.

"If it continues, it will impact our business. We haven't cut hours or laid off workers, but if it continues, you have to deal with it," Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

