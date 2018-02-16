This app says it can help you stay flu-free

TUCSON, Ariz. - A smartphone app says it can help its users stay flu-free.

Sickweather relies on user-generated reports to track trending illnesses and where they are spreading around the user's location.

The app asks users what symptoms they are currently experiencing. That information is then added to a map that allows users to see if there are other disease outbreaks in the area.

The app also includes helpful tips on how to avoid getting the flu.

Representatives for the app say that reports of a cough, allergies, and fever can help them forecast an outbreak up to 15 weeks in advance.

Sickweather is free and available for download in both the iTunes and Google Play stores.