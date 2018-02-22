Two San Diego beaches named top in U.S.

Fair
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two San Diego beaches have made TripAdvisor’s list of top 25 beaches in 2018.
Pacific Beach came in at number 20 on the list followed by La Jolla Shores Park at 22.
62 percent of people who rated Pacific Beach on the site rated it as excellent while 64 percent of people rated La Jolla Shores as excellent.
The beach at the top of this year’s list is Clearwater Beach in Florida. Check out TripAdvisor's list of top ten beaches in the U.S.:
