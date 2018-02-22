Two San Diego beaches named top in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two San Diego beaches have made TripAdvisor’s list of top 25 beaches in 2018.

Pacific Beach came in at number 20 on the list followed by La Jolla Shores Park at 22.

62 percent of people who rated Pacific Beach on the site rated it as excellent while 64 percent of people rated La Jolla Shores as excellent.

The beach at the top of this year’s list is Clearwater Beach in Florida. Check out TripAdvisor's list of top ten beaches in the U.S.:

Clearwater Beach - Florida

Siesta Beach - Florida

Ka'anapali Beach - Hawaii

South Beach - Florida

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve - Hawaii

Fort Lauderdale Beach - Florida

Saint Pete Beach - Florida

Hollywood Beach - Florida

Santa Monica Beach - California

Lanikai Beach - Hawaii

