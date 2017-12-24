Take a sneak peak inside Santa's house

Zac Self
8:41 AM, Dec 24, 2017
NORTH POLE (KGTV) -- Ever wondered what Santa's house looks like? Wonder no more! Zillow posted a sneak peak inside Santa's home. 

The home sits on 25 acres and has, of course, a state-of-the-art toy shop and large stables for reindeer.

The house itself is a modest three bedroom, two bath with multiple tiny homes for Santa’s elves.

If cooking is what you’re in the mood for, no worries. Santa’s house has a gourmet kitchen with a hot cocoa tap.

Santa himself can even be seen strolling around in one of the photos. 

The value of Santa’s home rose 6.5 percent to $710,559 (a steal for such a prime piece of real estate.)

