Take a sneak peak inside Santa's house

NORTH POLE (KGTV) -- Ever wondered what Santa's house looks like? Wonder no more! Zillow posted a sneak peak inside Santa's home.

The home sits on 25 acres and has, of course, a state-of-the-art toy shop and large stables for reindeer.

NORAD tracker: Follow Santa with NORAD's tracker

The house itself is a modest three bedroom, two bath with multiple tiny homes for Santa’s elves.

If cooking is what you’re in the mood for, no worries. Santa’s house has a gourmet kitchen with a hot cocoa tap.

Santa himself can even be seen strolling around in one of the photos.

The value of Santa’s home rose 6.5 percent to $710,559 (a steal for such a prime piece of real estate.)