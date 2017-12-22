LIVE: Follow Santa with NORAD's tracker

(KGTV) - Santa is coming to town - everywhere. And you can follow along with the entire trip.

Santa's route around the world will be followed live by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), with their Santa Tracker tool.

With some digital magic, there are a number of ways children and keep tabs on Santa:

Starting at 11:01 p.m. MT on Dec. 23 PST, children can begin to follow the big red guy's global route. Kids can even call into a live NORAD hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to inquire about Santa's whereabouts beginning at 3 a.m. PST on Dec. 24.

NORAD's website is also filled with holiday games and fun for adults and children, including an arcade, songs, movies, and more.

Children can email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com to get updates on Santa on Dec. 24.

OnStar subscribers can press their vehicle's OnStar button to locate Santa on Dec. 24.

The website is available in eight languages: English, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, German, Italian, French, and Portuguese.

For more than 60 years, NORAD has tracked Santa's path on Christmas Eve. The tradition started in the 1950s after an ad misprinted a phone number for kids to call Santa, instead connecting them with an on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

Follow along live: