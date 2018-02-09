Supercross races into San Diego's Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Adrenaline-packed, high-speed racing is taking over the dirt field of Petco Park this weekend, as AMA Supercross roars into San Diego.

Supercross athletes will race over about 26 million pounds of dirt in 17 races as they work to rack up points leading to the world championship. Athletes will rip across tight corners, jumps, and rhythm sections of the track housed inside Petco Park.

Tickets are available for $30 - $95 online here. Special "pit party" and VIP upgrades are available.

RELATED: Things to do this weekend in San Diego

GETTING TO PETCO PARK...

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., where spectators can watch practice and qualifying runs. Two "pit parties" will also be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Lexus Premier Lot and Tailgate Lot South prior to the races.

Trolley service to Petco Park will be bolstered before and after the event:

(Before the event.)

Sycuan Green Line will depart all stations for Downtown every 15 minutes most of the day.

UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line will depart all stations for Downtown every 15 minutes all day.

(After the event)

Sycuan Green Line will depart 12th & Imperial every 15 minutes towards SDCCU Stadium and Santee. Last train for Santee leaves at 10:36 p.m. Last train for SDSU leaves at 11:36 p.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line will depart an additional southbound train from 12th & Imperial to San Ysidro at 10:15 p.m. Last train leaves at midnight

Orange Line will depart an additional eastbound train from 12th & Imperial to El Cajon at 10:18 p.m. Last train leaves at 12:03 a.m.

FAST FACTS...

-- Chad Reed returns to San Diego in what is considered to be Reed's most successful venue, having amassed six victories in town during his career.

-- Racers Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart, Davi Millsaps, and Reed have all won San Diego on two brands. Stewart, however, has done it on three brands: Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Suzuki.

-- Shane McElrath could join Cooper Webb, McGrath, and Stewart as riders to win in San Diego back-to-back in the 250SX Class.

-- The winner of San Diego's 250SX Class Western Regional Championship six of the past 12 seasons.