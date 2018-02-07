Celebrate the musical career of iconic singer Janis Joplin and her musical influences, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Nina Simone. A live band will take guests through the journey of one of rock and roll's biggest stars.
(Running through Sunday) Celebrate the Year of the Dog at SDCCU's Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, featuring carnival rides, food, live performances, and more. Those born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, or 2006 get free admission.
Check out 17 races of non-stop action during Monster Energy's AMA Supercross championship at Petco Park. Racers will shred tight corners, jumps, and rhythm sections as they work to rack up points leading to the world championship.
Choco-holics can enjoy a stroll through downtown Escondido tasting all the delicious chocolate they want as they shop and drink at the "For the Love of Chocolate" festival. Couples can make the festival their own Valentine's Day celebration with a horse-drawn carriage ride down Grand Avenue.
It's a weekend for the dogs downtown as Bub's at the Ballpark celebrates their Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch. Treat your furry friends to some delicious treats, photo fun, and more. Owners can take part in a raffle, giveaways, and rescue canines available for adoption.