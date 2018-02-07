SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's Valentine's Day weekend (in case you forgot) and San Diego is the perfect place to celebrate.

For couples hoping to get their Valentine's Day plans in this weekend, Oceanside is raising a Ferris Wheel by the beach for a romantic spin by the sea.

Escondido is also hosting a chocolate festival featuring treat and drink pairings, which screams date-night.

Outside this weekend's romantically-themed events, Monster Energy Supercross heads to Petco Park, SDCCU Stadium will host a Lunar New Year Festival, and hit-band Walk the Moon heads to San Diego.

Here's a look at what's happening around town this weekend:

THURSDAY

Walk the Moon: Press Restart Tour

Where: House of Blues San Diego; Cost: $40 - $60

Alternative rock band Walk the Moon strolls into San Diego this week, bringing their "Press Restart Tour" to town with Company of Thieves.

A Night with Janis Joplin

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $35 - $72

Celebrate the musical career of iconic singer Janis Joplin and her musical influences, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Nina Simone. A live band will take guests through the journey of one of rock and roll's biggest stars.

FRIDAY

Ferris Wheel at the Beach

Where: Oceanside Pier; Cost: $5

(Running through Sunday) To kick off Oceanside Valentine's Week, a Ferris Wheel is coming to the beach! Locals can grab the perfect selfie with their bae at one of San Diego's most scenic spots.

Lunar New Year Festival

Where: SDCCU Stadium; Cost: $4 - $6

(Running through Sunday) Celebrate the Year of the Dog at SDCCU's Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, featuring carnival rides, food, live performances, and more. Those born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, or 2006 get free admission.

SATURDAY

Monster Energy Supercross

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $35 - $95

Check out 17 races of non-stop action during Monster Energy's AMA Supercross championship at Petco Park. Racers will shred tight corners, jumps, and rhythm sections as they work to rack up points leading to the world championship.

Escondido Chocolate Festival

Where: Maple Street Plaza; Cost: $25 - $35

Choco-holics can enjoy a stroll through downtown Escondido tasting all the delicious chocolate they want as they shop and drink at the "For the Love of Chocolate" festival. Couples can make the festival their own Valentine's Day celebration with a horse-drawn carriage ride down Grand Avenue.

SUNDAY

8th annual Coronado Valentine's Day 10K, 5K, 1 mile

Where: Tidelands Park; Cost: $28 - $119

Run with your heart at Coronado's Valentine's Day 10K, 5K, or 1-mile dash. Run through scenic Coronado and enjoy a beer garden and treats before taking home a special medal and technical t-shirt.

4th annual Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch

Where: Bub's at the Ballpark; Cost: Free

It's a weekend for the dogs downtown as Bub's at the Ballpark celebrates their Valentine's Day Doggie Brunch. Treat your furry friends to some delicious treats, photo fun, and more. Owners can take part in a raffle, giveaways, and rescue canines available for adoption.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.