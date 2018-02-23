Separate fact from fiction at Fleet Science Center's MythBusters exhibit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's time to put on your thinking cap and prove fact from fiction.

The Fleet Science Center welcomes "MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition" Feb. 24 through Sept. 3, bringing with it all the scientific chaos from the hit Discovery Channel show.

The exhibition welcomes San Diegans into an interactive museum of props from the show, myths to bust or prove themselves, and more scientific fun to learn about in exciting ways.

EXPLORING SAN DIEGO: More events to check out in San Diego

Mythbusters hosts Brian Louden and Jon Lung, who have taken over for former leads Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, spoke with 10News about the new exhibit and what fans of the show — and science, in general — can expect.

"You finally get to be hands on. You get to be part of MythBusters," Louden said. "In MythBusters, you're always the third man in the room. Well now the room is here at the exhibit and you get to be apart of the show."

"Everything you do has a story that comes with it and I think, in terms of retention and learning, it makes everything easier and more fun," Lung added.

EXPLORING SAN DIEGO: San Diego restaurants on Yelp's 'Top 100' places to eat this year

Visitors to the exhibit will learn about everything from friction and flight to gravity and speed. Some of the experiences include:

The Blueprint Room: Based on the show's iconic set and featuring actual props and gadgets used in the show.

The Workshop: Visitors will be challenged to test out myths themselves, like if buttered toast actually always lands butter-side down and running through rain versus walking through rain — yes, you may get wet.

The Demonstration Stage: Exactly how it sounds. Visitors can watch and participate in live science demonstrations to help the MythBusters team investigate whether myths stand true or not.

For more information on MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition, visit the Fleet Science Center online here.