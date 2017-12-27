San Diego ranks 12th for percentage of obese adults, according to survey

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new survey by WalletHub found that San Diego ranks 12th for its percentage of obese adults.

The survey looked at 180 U.S. cities and ranked them with one being the best and 91 being average.

RELATED: New year resolution: Lose 15 pounds drinking water, dietitian says

According to the survey, San Diego also ranked 3rd as a location where people are most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 33 percent of adults in San Diego County are overweight.

RELATED: New year resolution to eat healthier? Here's how to do it on a budget

26 percent of adults in San Diego County are obese, according to the CDC.

The center also reported that 30 percent Children in San Diego County in grades five, seven and nine are overweight or obese.

But there’s good news if your resolution is getting into shape. San Diego ranked number one for most gyms per capita.

RELATED: San Diegans likely to keep New Year's resolutions, according to survey