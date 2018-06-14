San Diego County Fair books a month-worth of sweet sounds

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 64°
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Fair has will be filled with sweet sounds across the Del Mar Fairgrounds this year.
Many of the fair's main acts can be seen on either the Grandstand or Paddock stage areas.
Acts set to join San Diegans this summer include Sugarland, Little Big Town, Hanson, Larry the Cable Guy, The Fray, Gabriel Iglesias, and The O'Jays.
TRAFFIC MAP: Check traffic around the fairgrounds before you go!
The fair's concert lineup will also include a hefty dose of Latin music flair, with performances by Banda El Recodo, Calibre 50, Grupo Intocable, and Ramón Ayala.
Tickets for Grandstand Stage acts are available on the fair's website. Here's a look at all the top acts ready to take over both stages:
For a full list of all musical acts around the fairgrounds this summer, visit the San Diego County Fair calendar.
FAIR FUN: