San Diego County Fair books a month-worth of sweet sounds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Fair has will be filled with sweet sounds across the Del Mar Fairgrounds this year.

Many of the fair's main acts can be seen on either the Grandstand or Paddock stage areas.

Acts set to join San Diegans this summer include Sugarland, Little Big Town, Hanson, Larry the Cable Guy, The Fray, Gabriel Iglesias, and The O'Jays.

TRAFFIC MAP: Check traffic around the fairgrounds before you go!

The fair's concert lineup will also include a hefty dose of Latin music flair, with performances by Banda El Recodo, Calibre 50, Grupo Intocable, and Ramón Ayala.

Tickets for Grandstand Stage acts are available on the fair's website. Here's a look at all the top acts ready to take over both stages:

June 1: Tinashe (Grandstand Stage)

June 2: Sugarland (Grandstand Stage)

June 3: Banda El Recodo (Grandstand Stage)

June 6: Capital Cities (Grandstand Stage)

June 6: Refuge (Paddock Stage)

June 7: Kansas (Grandstand Stage)

June 7: Village People (Paddock Stage)

June 8: Hanson (Grandstand Stage)

June 9: Christian Nodal (Grandstand Stage)

June 10: Calibre 50 (Grandstand Stage)

June 13: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Paddock Stage)

June 13: The Cult (Grandstand Stage)

June 14: Barenaked Ladies (Grandstand Stage)

June 14: New York Bee Gees (Paddock Stage)

June 15: Little Big Town (Grandstand Stage)

June 16: Larry the Cable Guy (Grandstand Stage)

June 17: Grupo Intocable (Grandstand Stage)

June 20: Cheat Codes (Grandstand Stage)

June 20: Fuerza de Tijuana (Paddock Stage)

June 21: Ramon Ayala (Grandstand Stage)

June 21: Who's Bad (Paddock Stage)

June 22: Nancy Wilson of Heart (Grandstand Stage)

June 23: Gospel Festival (Grandstand Stage)

June 24: Banda MS (Grandstand Stage)

June 27: Banda Machos (Paddock Stage)

June 27: The Fray (Grandstand Stage)

June 28: Noah Cyrus (Grandstand Stage)

June 28: Jason James (Paddock Stage)

June 29: Spirit West Coast (Grandstand Stage)

June 30: Gabriel Iglesias (Grandstand Stage)

July 1: Sin Bandera (Grandstand Stage)

July 2: The O'Jays (Grandstand Stage)

July 3: BB King's Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson

July 4: Lee Greenwood (Paddock Stage)

July 4: Jeff Ross Roasts San Diego (Grandstand Stage)

For a full list of all musical acts around the fairgrounds this summer, visit the San Diego County Fair calendar.

