(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Poppy & Hope

Dulce Vida Animal Rescue

Poppy 🐾

Black Labrador Retriever Mix

Female

Age: Less than 1 year

Medium weight: 26-60 lbs

Meet Poppy, a bright, cheerful girl whose sunny name perfectly matches her joyful personality. This loving pup has the sweetest habit of giving hugs and will happily snuggle into your chest as if she never wants to let go.

Poppy is very social and thrives on interaction with both people and other dogs. She's wonderfully goofy and keeps everyone smiling with her playful antics. She loves making new friends, playing with other dogs, and soaking up all the affection she can get.

She is wonderful with children, gets along beautifully with other dogs, and would make a fantastic addition to a family or multi-pet home. Physical affection is her love language, and she's happiest when she's close to her people.

If you're looking for a joyful companion who will fill your home with laughter, cuddles, and unconditional love, Poppy is ready to bring color and happiness into your life.

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Dulce Vida Animal Rescue

Hope 🐾

Hope is our ambassador and the living embodiment of what her name represents.

She was found in heartbreaking condition: severely abused, malnourished, sick, terrified of humans, and with injuries so severe that she had lost both of her eyes. She also had marks on her paws from being tied up for long periods of time. Despite everything she had endured, Hope never gave up.

Today, Hope is a completely different dog. She is healthy, confident, and full of life. She spends her days playing with her pack at the sanctuary, splashing in the pool, running through our dog park, and happily chasing her friends around. In fact, she's the queen of her group and isn't afraid to let everyone know it! 👑

Hope has found her Dulce Vida with us and serves as a daily reminder of why rescue matters. Her transformation is proof that love, patience, and compassion can change a life.

She loves hugs, affection, and being close to her people. She is potty trained, crate trained, and would make the most wonderful companion for a lucky family.

More than anything, Hope is exactly what her name says she is: hope. A symbol of resilience, second chances, and unconditional love.

You can learn more about Dulce Vida Animal Rescue and how to apply to adopt at www.dulcevidarescue.org

Phone: (805) 701-8085