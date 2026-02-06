Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets of the Week: Babe, Electron and Mimi

Friends of Cats
Pet of the Week
Posted
and last updated

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Mimi, Electron and Babe!

All of our amazing pets of the week will be available for adoption at the Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, February 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Matchmakers from 24 local animal rescue agencies will be bringing almost 300 adoptable pets (dogs, cats and even a bird!). Come find the love of your life! Just in time for Valentine's Day!

Meet Babe, an adorable chihuahua available to adopt from the Chihuahua Rescue San Diego County.

Electron, a chill tri-colored kitten from Friends of Cats.

Mimi, a cute tri-colored puppy fromThe Detommaso Dogs.

Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event
Saturday, February 7th
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grossmont Center in La Mesa
5500 Grossmont Center Dr.

