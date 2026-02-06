Pets of the Week: Babe, Electron and Mimi

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Mimi, Electron and Babe!

All of our amazing pets of the week will be available for adoption at the Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event on Saturday, February 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Matchmakers from 24 local animal rescue agencies will be bringing almost 300 adoptable pets (dogs, cats and even a bird!). Come find the love of your life! Just in time for Valentine's Day!

Chihuahua Rescue San Diego County

Meet Babe, an adorable chihuahua available to adopt from the Chihuahua Rescue San Diego County.

Friends of Cats

Electron, a chill tri-colored kitten from Friends of Cats.

The Detommaso Dogs

Mimi, a cute tri-colored puppy fromThe Detommaso Dogs.

San Diego Animal Support Foundation

Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, February 7th

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossmont Center in La Mesa

5500 Grossmont Center Dr.