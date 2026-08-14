(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Yoda!
Yoda
10 weeks old
Jack Russell Terrier blend
Male
Currently 9 pounds
Estimated adult weight 35-45 pounds
Yoda came to the center with his 7 other siblings from a partner rescue in Oklahoma. Though he may not know who his father is, hopefully the ‘force’ is strong in getting him adopted to his human family soon 😉
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/