(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Yoda!

Yoda

10 weeks old

Jack Russell Terrier blend

Male

Currently 9 pounds

Estimated adult weight 35-45 pounds

Yoda came to the center with his 7 other siblings from a partner rescue in Oklahoma. Though he may not know who his father is, hopefully the ‘force’ is strong in getting him adopted to his human family soon 😉

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/