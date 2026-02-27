(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Venice!

Venice, affectionately known as Vinny, is a 4-month-old unknown breed pup with a heart as big as his puppy-dog eyes. He was found on the streets of Tijuana with his three sisters, and while they’ve all been adopted, Vinny is still waiting for his forever family.

At about 22 pounds now (and likely 45–55 pounds full grown), Vinny is the perfect mix of playful and calm. He’s incredibly smart and food-motivated — already mastering “sit,” “down,” and even “paw,” which he learned in just three days from an 11-year-old! He is learning to walk on a leash and appears to be a pro already, and he's fully potty-trained, so you'll get the fun of a puppy without the mess!

He’s also wonderful with kids of all ages, from toddlers to teens.

Check out my Pet Profile.

If you’re looking for a sweet, smart, family-friendly puppy who will grow into a loyal lifelong companion, Venice is your guy.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

