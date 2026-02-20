(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Tucker!

Tucker #973515

Hound Mix

Male

4 Years old

87 lbs

Adoption Fee: $168

Pet profile

Tucker is a sweet, affectionate boy who truly shines once he's out and about with his people. He is a wonderful walking companion who loves to sniff and explore and has a generally easygoing demeanor. Tucker is very people-oriented and consistently shows friendly behavior with both familiar and unfamiliar staff. He loves physical affection and will happily lean in for pets, cuddles and scratches. He often relaxes enough to lie down, show his belly and enjoy gentle chest rubs. He takes treats gently, is food-motivated and responds well to verbal cues and leash guidance. He knows a few basic commands and is eager to learn, especially when food is involved! Tucker enjoys being around other dogs, but a home without cats is recommended. He has a positive history living with children. Overall, Tucker is a loving, gentle companion who will thrive in a home that can offer him regular walks, affection and positive reinforcement. With patience and continued guidance, Tucker is sure to continue growing in confidence and will make a wonderful addition to your family!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

February is National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month!

In recognition of Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, organizations in the San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition (SDAWC) are increasing access to free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to address community need and prevent unwanted litters. Thanks to a generous $10,000 donation to SDHS, 50 appointments will be provided free for pet families earning under 100,000/year. The free appointments have been filled but low-cost options are still available: sdhumane.org/spaymonth.