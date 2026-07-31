(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Topper!

Topper

Terrier Mix

Male

7 years 11 months

60 lbs

Adoption Fee $250.00

Pet Profile

Personality: A lovable boy who adores other dogs and meeting new human friends

Education: Crate, leash, and potty trained!

Favorite Activities: Belly rubs and spreading love and cuddles to everyone I meet!

Looking For: A loving home with or without dogs who is ready for a snugly, goofy, loyal new addition!

Hi there! I’m Topper – a lovable Terrier Mix on the hunt for my forever home! I adore other dogs and absolutely love meeting new human friends. My favorite thing? Spreading love and cuddles to everyone I meet! I’m already neutered and in good health. I’m a total sweetheart who lives for couch and bed snuggles, and I’m always down for some chew toy fun.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

