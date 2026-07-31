(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Topper!
Topper
Terrier Mix
Male
7 years 11 months
60 lbs
Adoption Fee $250.00
Pet Profile
Personality: A lovable boy who adores other dogs and meeting new human friends
Education: Crate, leash, and potty trained!
Favorite Activities: Belly rubs and spreading love and cuddles to everyone I meet!
Looking For: A loving home with or without dogs who is ready for a snugly, goofy, loyal new addition!
Hi there! I’m Topper – a lovable Terrier Mix on the hunt for my forever home! I adore other dogs and absolutely love meeting new human friends. My favorite thing? Spreading love and cuddles to everyone I meet! I’m already neutered and in good health. I’m a total sweetheart who lives for couch and bed snuggles, and I’m always down for some chew toy fun.
You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:
The Animal Pad
4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941
Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/
Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/
The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.