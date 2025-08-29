(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Toki!

Toki was found as a stray rabbit by a local shelter with her sibling Snowy. They were less than one month old and were still being bottle-fed by shelter staff. Toki is a red-eyed white rex mix at the shelter, waiting for her forever home! Initially very skittish, she’s made noticeable progress during foster care in adjusting to people. She is now frequently seen flopped or laid out outside of her hidey house. Toki loves gentle head and face pets. She doesn’t like to be picked up, but she has become more comfortable being around people and comes up to greet the staff for pets. She’s very curious and energetic, always eager to explore her surroundings. Toki loves doing long binkies and has enjoyed playing with treat puzzles in her foster home. She is also very good with her litterbox, although she does like to shove it around to re-arrange her space from time to time.

Toki would do well in a home that allows her to explore at her own pace. She will need lots of enrichment toys to keep her mind occupied! If you're looking for a curious, active, and tidy companion, Toki would be a fantastic fit!

San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process

Current Happenings:

San Diego House Rabbit Society Bunnyfest happening Sunday, September 21st.

For the over 30 years, the San Diego Bunnyfest has been the largest annual event and fundraiser for the San Diego House Rabbit Society. This event is an open-air festival. Activities include a silent auction, art social, mini educational lectures, bunny photo booth, games, children’s crafts and 50+ vendors selling bunny-themed merchandise & services.

Click here for more information and tickets.

