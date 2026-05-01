(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Tinto!

Tinto #988666

Chihuahua Mix

Male

2 years old

12 lbs.

Adoption fee: $50 through May 17 (normally $165)

Enjoy reduced adoption fees for adult dogs and cats (7 months and older) to $50 from May 1 through 17, 2026. It’s all part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” initiative!

Meet Tinto! This sweet, floofy little friend is ready to wiggle his way into a new home and right into your heart. Tinto was found as a stray, so his past is a mystery — but his future is certainly bright! The community member who found Tinto shared that he got along well with their two large dogs and he was perfectly behaved in their home. In the shelter, he has also show us he's potty trained and walks great on a leash. With treats and some time to earn his trust, you'll find a new best friend with an endless well of love to give!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th!

Happening Saturday May 2 is the San Diego Humane Society Walk for Animals!

You can register in advance at sdwalkforanimals.org or onsite on Saturday morning.

The event will have live music, fun activities for people and dogs, a pancake breakfast, a vendor village and adoptable dogs!

The price to register ahead of time is $40 for adults and $20 for kids (17 and under), and jumps to $50 and $25, respectively, at the event.

All registered participants will receive a Walk for Animals T-shirt.

Their goal is to raise $350,000 to provide food, medical care and safe shelter for more than 40,000 homeless pets and injured wildlife that rely on San Diego Humane Society each year.