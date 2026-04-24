(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Speed Bump!

Speed Bump

Animal ID: TAPR-A-2984

Age: 4 years

Gender: Male

Weight: 44 lbs

Personality: Spunky, outgoing, friendly, energetic and loves to cuddle. Makes friends very fast- human or dog and has lots of love to give.

Pet Profile

Adoption Fee: $350 ($100 of his adoption fee will be covered by his sponsor, Anna!)

Hi, there! I’m Speed Bump, I’m spunky, outgoing, and ridiculously friendly — the kind of dog who makes friends at every rest stop, whether they’re human or canine. I live with three other dogs right now and fit right in, no problem. As for walks, cats, and kids — those chapters are still unwritten. I don’t have a prey drive, and with my friendly, affectionate attitude, I could end up being great with kids, too!

Why adopt me? I’m a loving, joyful companion with a huge heart and so much affection to give. I’d thrive in an active home with people (and maybe other dogs!) where I can play, cuddle, and feel included in everyday life. Give me a little guidance, some patience, and a comfy spot beside you — and I pawmise I’ll make every day a road trip worth taking!

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

Current Happenings:

Have your kiddos spend their summer with dogs! 🐾

Camp Tappy Tails is structured around educating children on dog safety and the importance of dog rescue. By participating in the camp the children learn how to safely interact with the dogs, basic dog care, and why we rescue. Activities include daily lessons, crafts, dog baths, reading to dogs and spending lots of quality time with the resident dogs at TAP’s HQ in La Mesa!

Camps are for children entering grades 1-6 in the fall and will be held at The Animal Pad’s HQ from 10am-2pm Monday-Friday.

Week 1: July 6th – July 10th

Week 2: July 13th – July 17th

Week 3: July 20th – July 24th

Week 4: July 27th – July 31st

Camp is $375 per week and includes a shirt, water bottle, 2 books about rescue dogs, and an activity guide.

Click here to learn more and register.