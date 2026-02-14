(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Snow White
Snow White
4 months old
Carin Terrier blend
Female
Currently 10 pounds
Estimated adult weight 15-25 pounds
Snow White came in with 1 other sibling from one of our partners in Central California! She will be awaiting pickup in the foster office at 8:30 Friday morning.
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/