Pet of the Week: Santa Paws Mega Adoption Event

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week!
The San Diego Animal Support Foundation announces the largest holiday adoption event of the season, the Santa Paws Mega Adoption Event at the Grossmont Center in La Mesa this Saturday, December 10th from 11am to 3pm! You will be able to adopt all the pets that came to the ABC 10News studio including Macho and Jojo from the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County, Viveca from Friends of Cats, Inc., Bobbi from Furballs FURever Rescue and Vicky and Tango from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue!
Earn your wings & become a guardian angel at the Annual Santa Paws Adoption Event, where we make miracles happen!
More than a dozen non-profit animal adoption agencies featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable pets! Dogs, Cats, and Puppies, ....all in ONE LOCATION.
Be part of this amazing event. Help us make sure no animal wakes up Christmas morning without a family of their own. Help us clear the shelters so that every animal is loved this holiday season.
Participating Rescues:
Amazing Strays
A New Life Charitable Foundation
Angels of Rawley
Animal Advocates of U.S
Animal Rescuers Without Borders
Cantu Foundation
Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County
Friends of Cats
Friends of Humane Services Tijuana
FURballs Furever Rescue
Grandma Betty's Rescue
Heer to Rescue
It's the Pits
Katty Korner
Labradors and Friends
Labrador Rescuers
Lionel's Legacy
Open Arms Rescue
Passion For Pitties
Paws4 Thought
Pups'N Boots
Red Barn Rescue
Rescue Fenix
Santuario Esperanza
Smittens Cat Rescue
The Rescued Dog
Tragic to Magic
Woofs and Wags Rescue
Meet these pets this Saturday:
11 AM to 3 PM
Grossmont Center
Inside of the Mall
5500 Grossmont Center Dr. in La Mesa