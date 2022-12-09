Pet of the Week: Santa Paws Mega Adoption Event

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pets of the Week!

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation announces the largest holiday adoption event of the season, the Santa Paws Mega Adoption Event at the Grossmont Center in La Mesa this Saturday, December 10th from 11am to 3pm! You will be able to adopt all the pets that came to the ABC 10News studio including Macho and Jojo from the Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County, Viveca from Friends of Cats, Inc., Bobbi from Furballs FURever Rescue and Vicky and Tango from Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue!

Earn your wings & become a guardian angel at the Annual Santa Paws Adoption Event, where we make miracles happen!

More than a dozen non-profit animal adoption agencies featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable pets! Dogs, Cats, and Puppies, ....all in ONE LOCATION.

Be part of this amazing event. Help us make sure no animal wakes up Christmas morning without a family of their own. Help us clear the shelters so that every animal is loved this holiday season.

Participating Rescues:

Amazing Strays

A New Life Charitable Foundation

Angels of Rawley

Animal Advocates of U.S

Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Cantu Foundation

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County

Friends of Cats

Friends of Humane Services Tijuana

FURballs Furever Rescue

Grandma Betty's Rescue

Heer to Rescue

It's the Pits

Katty Korner

Labradors and Friends

Labrador Rescuers

Lionel's Legacy

Open Arms Rescue

Passion For Pitties

Paws4 Thought

Pups'N Boots

Red Barn Rescue

Rescue Fenix

Santuario Esperanza

Smittens Cat Rescue

The Rescued Dog

Tragic to Magic

Woofs and Wags Rescue

Meet these pets this Saturday:

11 AM to 3 PM

Grossmont Center

Inside of the Mall

5500 Grossmont Center Dr. in La Mesa