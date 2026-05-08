(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rusty!

Rusty

10 weeks old

Australian Shepherd blend

Male

Currently 10 pounds

Estimated adult weight 40-60 pounds

Rusty came in with 6 siblings from a rescue partner in Oklahoma.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 12th Annual Puppy Prom!

The cutest PAWty in town is one week away and you’re invited! Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 12th Annual Puppy Prom promises to delight pet lovers with dolled up doggos and fashionable floofs. This year, pretty pets can enter three categories: Floats, Dogs & Their Dates, and Going Stag. We’ll also be seeing the return of the Mimosa Bar, the prize wheel, and the numerous photo opportunities! Puppy Prom takes place May 17th from 11 am to 1 pm at McGregor’s Bar & Grill in Mission Valley. Entry into the costume contest is $20 per category entered, animals can enter all three but can only win one. For more info, please visit animalcenter.org/puppyprom