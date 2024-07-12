(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ruby!

Ruby

Australian Cattle dog blend

11 weeks old

Female

Currently 9 pounds

Estimated adult weight 36-56 pounds

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Ruby came in with 3 siblings from a local partner.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

PAWmicon 2024 is Almost Here!

The most ambitious crossover event in the history of pets and pop culture is less than two weeks away! PAWmicon 2024 promises to dazzle superheroic spectators with amazing artists, venerable vendors, and the most epic canine cosplay contest this side of the multiverse. The PUP-culture sensation takes place July 20th from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at AleSmith Brewing company. Attendance is free, entry into the PAWsplay contest is $20. For more info, please click here.

“Be a Hero” Promotion Offers Super Savings!

Thanks to a combination of return to office initiatives, rising food and vet costs, and pet restrictions at rental properties, adoption rates worldwide are the lowest they’ve been in years. As a result, animal euthanasia in shelters is the highest it has been since 2020. In order to combat this extreme animal welfare problem and get more orphan pets in their forever homes, Helen Woodward Animal Center is offering 50% off adoption fees for the duration of 2024. The Center will continue to perform its screening and interview process to ensure every orphan pet find their perfect home, but they hope this financial incentive will encourage potential adopters to open their homes and hearts to a new furry friend.

