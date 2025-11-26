(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ron!
10 weeks old
Shepherd blend
Male-neutered
Currently 8 pounds
Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds
What the Helen Woodward Animal Center says about Ron: "Ron arrived here earlier this month with two siblings (named Harry and Hermione) from a partner shelter in Southern California. He is the sweetest, cuddliest boy who can’t wait to meet you!"
You can adopt Ron at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.
More info at https://animalcenter.org