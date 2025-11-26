(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ron!

10 weeks old

Shepherd blend

Male-neutered

Currently 8 pounds

Estimated adult weight 30-40 pounds

What the Helen Woodward Animal Center says about Ron: "Ron arrived here earlier this month with two siblings (named Harry and Hermione) from a partner shelter in Southern California. He is the sweetest, cuddliest boy who can’t wait to meet you!"

You can adopt Ron at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org