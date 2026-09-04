(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Radish!

Radish

Chihuahua-blend

Male

16 weeks old

Estimated adult weight: 20 to 30lbs

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

The 21st Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is Almost Here!

The longest running doggie surf competition returns to Del Mar Dog Beach, raising life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. SurFURS and gromMUTTs will dive into action and fetch top dog honors at the ultimate summer-closer. Over 50 surfing dogs are expected Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo.

Hoping to join a coveted list of “Top Surf Dogs,” the surfing canines will compete in 10 minutes heats. SurFURs will show off their skills before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. Furry comPETitors will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners will move on to the finals – Best-In-Surf.