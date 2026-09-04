(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Radish!
Radish
Chihuahua-blend
Male
16 weeks old
Estimated adult weight: 20 to 30lbs
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
The 21st Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon is Almost Here!
The longest running doggie surf competition returns to Del Mar Dog Beach, raising life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. SurFURS and gromMUTTs will dive into action and fetch top dog honors at the ultimate summer-closer. Over 50 surfing dogs are expected Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo.
Hoping to join a coveted list of “Top Surf Dogs,” the surfing canines will compete in 10 minutes heats. SurFURs will show off their skills before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. Furry comPETitors will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners will move on to the finals – Best-In-Surf.