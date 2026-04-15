(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Precious (Animal ID: 964238)

American Pit Bull Terrier

7 Years

Female

75lbs

Pet Profile

This is Precious, and her name says it all. Calm and gentle, this sweet girl loves cuddles and scratches. Her foster family describes her as being a perfect little lady who is quiet, non-reactive and quickly learned the house rules. Precious adores taking sniff-everything walks and enjoys staying engaged with enrichment activities and puzzle toys. Although she is playful, she matches her people's energy well and will quickly settle when it's time for calm. Basically, she's the entire package! Open your heart to sweet Precious and you'll gain a loving companion who brightens every day with her serene, affectionate personality! She has been in the care of the San Diego Humane Society since August of 2025, when she arrived emaciated and in very bad shape. While her prognosis was guarded then, she is now healthy and ready for a loving family to show her the kindness she deserves.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, a time to raise awareness that preventing suffering starts with education, compassion and community action—not just enforcement.

San Diego Humane Society works to prevent cruelty before it happens by supporting both pets and the people who care for them. Keeping families together is one of the most effective ways to reduce neglect and abandonment.

See something, say something. If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, reporting it allows trained professionals to assess the situation and intervene appropriately.

Serving 14 cities across San Diego County, our officers not only rescue animals in crisis, but also uphold the laws that protect them.

In the last fiscal year, San Diego Humane Society addressed 34,169 cases, including 2,890 cruelty complaints. They also helped 6,297 wild animals.

To report a concern, call 619-299-7012 (and press 1 for Dispatch) or visit sdhumane.org/HLE for more information.

Cruelty prevention extends to wildlife. Giving wild animals space, securing attractants and knowing when to call for help are all part of protecting local ecosystems.

Avoid inhumane trapping methods. Glue traps and jaw traps are inherently cruel to wildlife, causing prolonged suffering, severe injury and often death for both target and non-target animals.