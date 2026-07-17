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Pet of the Week: Oscar

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Helen Woodward Animal Center
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Posted

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oscar!

Oscar
14 weeks old
Terrier blend
Male-neutered
Currently 7 pounds
Estimated adult weight 20 – 25 pounds

Oscar came to the center with his two other siblings from a rescue in Texas. He is the most adorable thing you ever did see ❤

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You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

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