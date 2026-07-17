(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oscar!
Oscar
14 weeks old
Terrier blend
Male-neutered
Currently 7 pounds
Estimated adult weight 20 – 25 pounds
Oscar came to the center with his two other siblings from a rescue in Texas. He is the most adorable thing you ever did see ❤
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/