(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oscar!

Oscar

14 weeks old

Terrier blend

Male-neutered

Currently 7 pounds

Estimated adult weight 20 – 25 pounds

Oscar came to the center with his two other siblings from a rescue in Texas. He is the most adorable thing you ever did see ❤

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/