Pet of the Week: Oregeno

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oregano!

Oregano

11 weeks old

Labrador Retriever blend

Male

Currently 11 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45 – 55 pounds

Oregano came to the center from a partner shelter in Texas with his 7 other siblings. He is the perfect pup for anyone looking to spice up their life ❤

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Are you all in to help the animals?

Rescue Royale welcomes players of all experience levels, from curious beginners to seasoned poker pros. Whether you’re here to test your skills, enjoy a friendly game, or go all in for animals in need, there’s a seat at the table for you. Great prizes await our top two winners, but the biggest win is knowing your play helped give animals a second chance.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Choose Your Level of Play

♠️ High Roller Package – $150

For those ready to play big for an even bigger cause. High Roller entry includes unlimited re-entry, so you can jump back in and keep the cards (and the good karma) flowing.

♥️ The Lucky Paw Package – $100

Our classic level of play and the heart of Rescue Royale. Perfect for most players and designed for fun, friendly competition — no pressure, just great hands and an even greater cause.

No experience? No problem.

Rescue Royale is designed to be fun, approachable, and inclusive. Beginners are welcome, pros are challenged, and everyone plays knowing their buy-in helps save lives.

1st Place Prize

2 Night Stay at the Carte Hotel San Diego with Valet & Breakfast

2nd Place Prize

2 Tickets to the Spring Fling Gala in June