Pet of the Week: Oregeno

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oregano!
Oregano
11 weeks old
Labrador Retriever blend
Male
Currently 11 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45 – 55 pounds
Oregano came to the center from a partner shelter in Texas with his 7 other siblings. He is the perfect pup for anyone looking to spice up their life ❤
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
Are you all in to help the animals?
Rescue Royale welcomes players of all experience levels, from curious beginners to seasoned poker pros. Whether you’re here to test your skills, enjoy a friendly game, or go all in for animals in need, there’s a seat at the table for you. Great prizes await our top two winners, but the biggest win is knowing your play helped give animals a second chance.
Choose Your Level of Play
♠️ High Roller Package – $150
For those ready to play big for an even bigger cause. High Roller entry includes unlimited re-entry, so you can jump back in and keep the cards (and the good karma) flowing.
♥️ The Lucky Paw Package – $100
Our classic level of play and the heart of Rescue Royale. Perfect for most players and designed for fun, friendly competition — no pressure, just great hands and an even greater cause.
No experience? No problem.
Rescue Royale is designed to be fun, approachable, and inclusive. Beginners are welcome, pros are challenged, and everyone plays knowing their buy-in helps save lives.
1st Place Prize
2 Night Stay at the Carte Hotel San Diego with Valet & Breakfast
2nd Place Prize
2 Tickets to the Spring Fling Gala in June