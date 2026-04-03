(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Neil!

Meet Neil, an adorable mini rex gentleman! At a whopping 4 pounds, Neil is a sweet, easy-going rabbit with the softest velvety fur who truly loves the simple things in life—like a full box of fresh hay and plenty of cozy spots to relax. If he’s not lounging in his hay box, he’s probably lounging somewhere else, keeping a calm watch over his surroundings.

While Neil isn’t very active, he is quietly curious about the people around him and enjoys being gently approached for pets on his own terms. He’s a laid-back companion who appreciates a peaceful environment and a predictable routine. His favorite things include a generously filled hay box and stacking cup toys he can investigate at his leisure.

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process