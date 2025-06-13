Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Morticia

Morticia-in-yard.jpg
The Animal Pad
Morticia-in-yard.jpg
Posted

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Morticia!

Age: 6 years old
Gender: Female
Breed: Rottweiler mix
Weight: 53 lbs
Adoption Fee: $ 250
Pet Profile

Personality: Very sweet and cuddly!

Education: Good with bathroom, crate and leash training

Favorite Activities: Snuggling, cuddling, lounging about, playing with toys, hiking!

Looking for: A loving home where she will have lots of fun time and a good mix of being outdoorsy and couch potato.

Morticia-with-bowl.jpg

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:
The Animal Pad
4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941
Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/
Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/
The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.  

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH TUESDAY, JUNE 17th at 7PM

WATCH TUESDAY, JUNE 17th at 7PM