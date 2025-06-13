(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Morticia!

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Female

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Weight: 53 lbs

Adoption Fee: $ 250

Pet Profile

Personality: Very sweet and cuddly!

Education: Good with bathroom, crate and leash training

Favorite Activities: Snuggling, cuddling, lounging about, playing with toys, hiking!

Looking for: A loving home where she will have lots of fun time and a good mix of being outdoorsy and couch potato.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

