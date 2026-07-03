(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Moana!

Meet Moana, our beautiful and outgoing bunny! Moana is a smart, expressive bunny who's learning that people can be trusted. She enjoys head, neck, and ear pets, will relax into a loaf, and happily accepts treats.

Moana can be a little protective of her living space...but who isn't? Once she feels comfortable and knows her boundaries are respected, her sweet and curious personality shines through. She does best with people who move slowly, read bunny body language, and let her come to them. Food-motivated and eager to build trust, Moana would thrive in a calm home with an experienced or bunny-savvy adopter who can continue helping her gain confidence at her own pace.

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process