Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Moana

Moana
San Diego House Rabbit Society
Moana
9a83745a762a0e16f630ecc534958136.jpg
Posted

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Moana!

Meet Moana, our beautiful and outgoing bunny! Moana is a smart, expressive bunny who's learning that people can be trusted. She enjoys head, neck, and ear pets, will relax into a loaf, and happily accepts treats.

Moana can be a little protective of her living space...but who isn't? Once she feels comfortable and knows her boundaries are respected, her sweet and curious personality shines through. She does best with people who move slowly, read bunny body language, and let her come to them. Food-motivated and eager to build trust, Moana would thrive in a calm home with an experienced or bunny-savvy adopter who can continue helping her gain confidence at her own pace.

Moana

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society
4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 565-2869
Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/
Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV

Here's how to get KGTV back on DIRECTV