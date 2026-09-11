(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Mike Jack #988785

Belgian Malinois Mix

Male

12 Years old

81 lbs

Pet Profile

Say hello to Mike Jack! This smart and sweet pup is looking for a loving and relaxing home to enjoy his golden years. Mike Jack bonds quickly and is eager to share his cuddly personality. Don't let his wise age fool you — he still has plenty of energy and enjoys getting out for walks. He is very intelligent and treat-motivated, and knows lots of commands including sit, down, come, stay, shake and speak! Mike Jack has been known to have mixed feelings about other dogs, so he's looking for a home where he can be your one and only canine companion. He'll do best trading dog parks and other off-leash venues for hikes and strolls around the neighborhood. If you're looking for a loving, loyal companion to brighten your days, come meet Mike Jack today!

San Diego Humane Society is currently caring for over 675 canines at 147% capacity for dogs. August became the 12th consecutive month to set a peak record for average adult dogs in care. Mike Jack is at our El Cajon Campus, which has been at over 200% capacity for animals. He has been in our care since April 2026.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th