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Pet of the Week: Meet Nova!

Meet Nova, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week available to be adopted through San Diego County Animal Services.
10News Pet of the Week: Nova
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(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Nova!

Nova, a one‑year‑old Terrier mix at the Bonita Shelter (ID A1940401).

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You can adopt me at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
https://www.sddac.com/
Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00 
Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.

Current Happenings:
Now is a great time to adopt a large dog as the shelter has several! Adopt through St. Patrick's Day and the adoptedion fee is waived for dogs over 50 pounds.

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