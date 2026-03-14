Pet of the Week: Meet Nova!

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Nova!
Nova, a one‑year‑old Terrier mix at the Bonita Shelter (ID A1940401).
You can adopt me at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
https://www.sddac.com/
Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00
Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.
Current Happenings:
Now is a great time to adopt a large dog as the shelter has several! Adopt through St. Patrick's Day and the adoptedion fee is waived for dogs over 50 pounds.