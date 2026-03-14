Pet of the Week: Meet Nova!

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Nova!

Nova, a one‑year‑old Terrier mix at the Bonita Shelter (ID A1940401).

County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

You can adopt me at the County of San Diego Bonita Shelter

5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

619-767-2675

https://www.sddac.com/

Adoption Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 9:30 to 4:00

Adoptions for senior citizens 60 years and older are FREE as are adoptions of pets who have been at the shelter for over 30 days.

Current Happenings:

Now is a great time to adopt a large dog as the shelter has several! Adopt through St. Patrick's Day and the adoptedion fee is waived for dogs over 50 pounds.