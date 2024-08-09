(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Malt!

3 months old

Collie/border collie blend

Female

Currently 12 pounds

Estimated adult weight 40-55 pounds

A description from the Helen Woodward Animal Center website: "Hello! I am a happy little pup who would love lounging on the couch with you but can also keep up with you on your long walks (or even jogs). Make me a part of your family!"

You can adopt Malt at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/