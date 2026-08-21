(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Maevis

Maevis #999855

Shepherd Mix

Female

4 Years 1 Months

50 lbs

Adoption fee: $175 — all fees waived Aug. 29!

Pet profile

Meet Maevis! Maevis is a sweet dog looking for her next home! She was originally found as a stray with her 12-week-old puppy who has since been adopted — and now it's this mama's turn to find a new family. She's very active and absolutely loves tennis balls! She will be happy to have people who enjoys playtime as much as she does. Maevis will thrive in a home where she can feel safe, receive plenty of attention, and enjoy lots of fun and cuddles. All this sweet girl needs is someone to love her as much as she'll love them. Could she be the perfect companion you've been looking for?

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th

San Diego Humane Society

Current Happenings: Clear the Shelters!

Adoption fees will be waived for every adoptable pet (excluding horses) on Saturday, Aug. 29 at all San Diego Humane Society locations in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. Through the month of August, fees are 50% off for adoptions!