SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Lotus!
Topper
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
2 years 5 months
44 lbs
Adoption fee: $175 (50% off Oct. 29-31, 2026)
Pet Profile
Lotus is a friendly and resilient pup looking for a loving new home!
She's looking for a home without other dogs so she can relax and soak up all the attention!
She loves whipped cream, pets and cuddles.
Lotus will do best with a family that will continue her positive reinforcement training to become the best dog she can be!