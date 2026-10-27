SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Lotus!

Topper

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

2 years 5 months

44 lbs

Adoption fee: $175 (50% off Oct. 29-31, 2026)

Pet Profile

Lotus is a friendly and resilient pup looking for a loving new home!

She's looking for a home without other dogs so she can relax and soak up all the attention!

She loves whipped cream, pets and cuddles.

Lotus will do best with a family that will continue her positive reinforcement training to become the best dog she can be!