(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Kimba

Kimba

3-months-old

Anatolian Shepherd Blend

Male-Neutered

Current weight: 14 pounds

Estimated adult weight: 42-52 pounds

Kimba arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center from a partner in Central California with two other siblings! He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations. He is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from the Center.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

‘PAWS FOR PATRIOTS’: ADOPTION FEES WAIVED FOR MILITARY FAMILIES IN HONOR OF VETERAN’S DAY

Helen Woodward Animal Center is helping to bring the unconditional love of pets to military families in time for Veterans Day. Now through November 13, 2023, the Center is proud to partner with KayBella Cares to cover the adoption fees of orphan pets for approved military families while supplies last. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and immediate family members. We thank you for your service!

