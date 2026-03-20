(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Joey!

Joey (Animal ID: 966991)

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

6 Years

Male

84 lbs

Pet Profile

Meet Joey, an extremely sweet and friendly dog with a love for his humans. Joey is the ideal companion for someone who appreciates a dog with a gentle demeanor and laidback personality. He's an independent yet affectionate guy who's happy to walk and explore or soak up some pets and attention. He's perfectly housetrained and loves to keep his kennel nice & neat! Joey is currently on a weight-loss journey and is looking for an adopter who's committed to helping him shed some pounds and feel his best. A regular exercise routine and food monitoring will keep him happy and healthy. Adopting Joey means bringing home a loyal friend who's ready to share in all of life's quiet moments and adventures!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Walk for Animals North County!

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, Kit Carson Park will transform into a sea of wagging tails and smiling faces for San Diego Humane Society’s 27th annual Walk for Animals – North County. This beloved tradition brings together thousands of pet lovers to raise critical funds for San Diego Humane Society’s lifesaving programs, including animal rescue, wildlife rehabilitation and essential community support. Click here to learn more and register.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: A scenic two-mile walk, pancake breakfast and “Vendor Village” featuring local pet businesses.

Highlights: Live music, dog-friendly activities, blessing of the animals, warm-up and stretch.

When: Saturday, March 21, 2026. Registration & breakfast 7 a.m.; Walk begins at 9 a.m.

Where: Kit Carson Park, 3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA.