Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Grumpy!

grumpy.jpg
Helen Woodward Animal Center
grumpy.jpg
Posted

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Grumpy!

Grumpy
9 weeks old
Border Collie Blend
Female
Currently 9 pounds
Estimated adult weight 36-56 pounds

Grumpy came in with 6 siblings from one of our partners in Texas. Don’t let her name fool you, she is definitely NOT grumpy and loves pets and cuddles!

grumpy.jpg

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK FOR MORE STORIES