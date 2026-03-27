(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Grumpy!
Grumpy
9 weeks old
Border Collie Blend
Female
Currently 9 pounds
Estimated adult weight 36-56 pounds
Grumpy came in with 6 siblings from one of our partners in Texas. Don’t let her name fool you, she is definitely NOT grumpy and loves pets and cuddles!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/