(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Grumpy!

Grumpy

9 weeks old

Border Collie Blend

Female

Currently 9 pounds

Estimated adult weight 36-56 pounds

Grumpy came in with 6 siblings from one of our partners in Texas. Don’t let her name fool you, she is definitely NOT grumpy and loves pets and cuddles!

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

