(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Gabe!
Gabe
Beagle - Australian Shepherd blend
Male - Neutered
Estimated Age: 13 Weeks
Weight: 8.00 lbs
Color: Tan & White
Hello! I am playful and inquisitive and just need you to help me to grow into the best pup ever. I am waiting to meet you! I am the dog for you to take home!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/