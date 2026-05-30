(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Gabe!

Gabe

Beagle - Australian Shepherd blend

Male - Neutered

Estimated Age: 13 Weeks

Weight: 8.00 lbs

Color: Tan & White

Hello! I am playful and inquisitive and just need you to help me to grow into the best pup ever. I am waiting to meet you! I am the dog for you to take home!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/