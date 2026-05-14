(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Flash!

Flash #856413

American Staffordshire Terrier Mix

Male

4 Year

90 lbs

Adoption fee: $168

Pet Profile

Meet Flash, a spirited and loving dog! Flash has a zest for life that is contagious, making him the perfect companion for adventures or cozy days at home. He's sweet and affectionate, and loves nothing more than being around his people. He enjoys car rides and long walks, and gets along well with other playful pups. Flash is eager to please and quick to learn, making him an ideal match for families or individuals looking for a loyal friend. Adopting Flash means gaining a devoted companion who will enrich your life with joy and affection.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th!

San Diego Humane Society

World Turtle Day Microchip Clinic!

In honor of World Turtle Day, San Diego Humane Society is offering a chelonian microchip clinic to help keep these precious pets safe.

The clinic is on May 23 at the San Diego Campus from 10am-2pm. Appointments are available at sdhumane.org/turtle.

Appointments are recommended, and limited walk-in appointments will be offered on first come, first served basis. Microchips are being offered for just $40/pet.

Every year, hundreds of animals — including turtles and tortoises — are found lost or stray in San Diego. To date in 2026, we've taken in over 5,100 stray pets, and only 25% were reunited with their owners. A microchip is the only permanent form of identification that can help your pet get back to you quickly if they are ever lost.