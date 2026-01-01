(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Fern Snickerdoodle #972895

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler Mix

Female | 7 Yrs | 53 lbs

Adoption Fee: $168

Pet Profile

Fern Snickerdoodle is a sweet and social pup who loves making new friends wherever she goes. She enjoys attention, playtime, and being part of the action. She's a pro at fetch and will happily wag her tail whenever she's getting time with her favorite people! She's got an old injury on her front leg but that doesn't slow her down — she's still more than happy to romp around and play with her toys! Whether on a walk or simply lounging around, she's a delight to have as a furry companion. With her friendly, goofy nature and loving personality, Fern Snickerdoodle is sure to bring joy to any home.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

