(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Felix!

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Male

Weight: 49 lbs

Adoption Fee: $250

Pet Profile

Personality: Very smart and friendly! He will need very slow and managed intros with calm dogs, so management is key.

Education: Good with bathroom and working on leash training. He will need continued training to have slow intro with dogs and also to learn to chill.

Favorite Activities: Playing with other dogs and toys. Car rides and sticking his head up and sniffing the air! Sleeping on his back next to you.

Looking For: An active family who will love him and play with him! Some patient training will help him be the best boy ever! He will do well as an only dog for now.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

