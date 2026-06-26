(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Dulce!
Dulce #871808
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
3 Years old
63 lbs
Adoption Fee Waived!
Pet Profile
Say hello to Dulce! As her name suggests, she's the sweetest girl! Although she can be a bit shy at first, when she warms up, she becomes a friendly and affectionate lap dog! Dulce has a condition affecting her knees that will need ongoing management to keep her healthy and happy. Dulce has never let her knees slow her down — she loves a game of fetch, slow walks and getting lots of belly rubs while basking in the sun. She has had dog friends before and may do well with another dog in her new home, preferring pup pals with a gentle play style. Adopt Dulce to welcome a whole lot of love and fun to your life!
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/
Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th!
July Fourth Pet Safety:
Last year, 253 stray pets came to SDHS between July 4 and 7. Only 84 (33%) of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.
June 26-July 3, microchips will be available FREE at its campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. To further support reunifications during the holiday period, SDHS will waive all reclaim fees at its campuses from June 26-July 7, 2026.
Preparing for the holiday:
- To help pets stay safe and return home quickly if they become lost, SDHS recommends:
- Make sure pets are microchipped and that your contact information is up to date.
- Ensure pets wear a current ID tag with up-to-date contact information.
- Ensure your dog is licensed. Dog licenses are required by law and provide an additional form of identification that can help reunite lost dogs with their families.
- Talk to your veterinarian. If a pet experiences anxiety during fireworks, pet owners should contact their veterinarian now to discuss whether calming medication may help and ensure they have any needed medication before the holiday.
- Stay home and keep pets inside. The safest place for pets during fireworks is indoors with you or a pet sitter. Never leave pets outside, even in a fenced yard, as frightened animals
- Create a safe space inside your home with windows closed, your pet's favorite bed and toys, and white noise like TV or music.