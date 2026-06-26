(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Dulce!

Dulce #871808

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

3 Years old

63 lbs

Adoption Fee Waived!

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Say hello to Dulce! As her name suggests, she's the sweetest girl! Although she can be a bit shy at first, when she warms up, she becomes a friendly and affectionate lap dog! Dulce has a condition affecting her knees that will need ongoing management to keep her healthy and happy. Dulce has never let her knees slow her down — she loves a game of fetch, slow walks and getting lots of belly rubs while basking in the sun. She has had dog friends before and may do well with another dog in her new home, preferring pup pals with a gentle play style. Adopt Dulce to welcome a whole lot of love and fun to your life!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th!

July Fourth Pet Safety:

Last year, 253 stray pets came to SDHS between July 4 and 7. Only 84 (33%) of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.

June 26-July 3, microchips will be available FREE at its campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego. To further support reunifications during the holiday period, SDHS will waive all reclaim fees at its campuses from June 26-July 7, 2026.

San Diego Humane Society

Preparing for the holiday:

