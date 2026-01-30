(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Diesel!

Diesel #966236

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

Male

8 Yrs

47 lbs

Adoption fee: $168

Available for adoption at: El Cajon Campus

Pet Profile

Meet Diesel is a handsome, mature pooch with an enchanting personality! When you first meet him, you'll notice his deep brindle coat, soulful eyes, and gentle, expressive face. Diesel can be a strong, energetic dog, especially when he's excited or in busy environments, but he has also shown a calm, affectionate side with people he trusts. In quieter settings, he enjoys leaning in for pets, cuddling up close and soaking in attention. He's equally excited to go on a hike or spend a lazy day snuggling. Diesel has made great progress during his time at the shelter, learning to settle more easily into his environment and making many new friends. He's eager to find a patient new family who can help him build confidence and channel his energy in positive ways. Diesel would do best as the only pet in the home, with an adopter experienced in large breeds. A calm, structured environment and daily enrichment will help him thrive. Diesel has so much love to give and just needs the right person to help him feel safe and at home again. Could that be you?

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

