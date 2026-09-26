(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Davidson!

Davidson

10 weeks old

Labrador Retriever blend

Male-neutered

Currently 10 to 12 pounds

Estimated adult weight 40 to 60pounds

Davidson came to the center with 4 other siblings from one of our rescue partners in Oklahoma! All I can say is get ready to fall in love because he is the cuddliest, sweetest puppy in the world

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/