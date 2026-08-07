(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Chase!

Chase #721447

German Shepherd Mix

Male

5 Yrs 7 Months 4 Weeks

62.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: 50% off through August 30! (normally $178.00)

Pet Profile

Meet Chase, your next hiking buddy, curious explorer and occasional couch conqueror. Chase likes to take his time getting comfortable with new places and people; think of him as the ultimate "cool cucumber" who just needs a little breather before diving into the party. New faces or new surroundings? Chase might hit the pause button and take it slow. Patience is definitely the key! Chase is a bit of a foodie with a strict "no sharing" policy. He guards his snacks (and any other goodies) like prized treasure, especially around other dogs. A home where he can enjoy his meals in peace would make him a happy camper. Chase might do best with older, respectful kids who know when to give him space. Once Chase feels comfortable, he's all in. He enjoys attention, has plenty of energy and is always up for an adventure. Whether it's a walk, a romp in the yard or just chilling with his people, Chase brings the good kind of energy.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Enjoy these extended adoption hours until September 13th

HELP! Please adopt or foster if you can!

Right now, San Diego Humane Society is caring for nearly 2,000 animals, and our shelters are at 162% capacity for canines. We recently broke a new record for dogs in our care and are asking the community to adopt or foster as we continue to see more animals enter our care.

During the month of August, adoption fees are 50% all pets (except horses), through Clear the Shelters.