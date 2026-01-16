(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Camilla

Meet beautiful Camilla! Camilla came to The San Diego House Rabbit Society from a local shelter in October 2025 after her previous family developed allergies and could no longer keep her. She is a 9-year-old senior rabbit, and like many older buns, she’s often overlooked simply because of her age, but she has so much love left to give.

Camilla has a fun, confident personality and absolutely loves her pellets! She can be a little shy and skittish at first, but once she feels comfortable, she’s such a joy to watch and interact with. One of her ears flops, and she’ll tilt it toward you when she’s listening; it’s the cutest thing. This sweet, goofy girl would make a wonderful addition to a patient, loving home.

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego House Rabbit Society

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process

